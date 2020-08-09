Balearic July water reserves highest for a decade

WATER reserves in the Balearics in July were at the highest level for a decade despite the there being less rainfall than normal, the regional Environment ministry reported.

The islands’ reservoirs stood at 67 per cent of capacity last month, compared with 51 per cent in July last year, and around 20 per cent above the level in the driest summers over the last 10 years.

July’s reserves were however down five points on June; in Mallorca the drop was six points.

The AEMET State Meteorological Agency reported there was an average of less than three litres of rain per square metre last month in the Balearics, representing just 45 per cent of the average for July.