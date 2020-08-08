WATCH: Lucky encounter for turtle in a tangle

THERE was a lucky encounter for a turtle tangled up in fishing net off the coast of Mallorca’s Cap Blanco.

A young couple were sailing in the area when they noticed a great mass of plastic and rubbish floating in the sea. They decided to go and pick and it, but when they got closer they realised to their horror there was a turtle totally trapped in netting.

Getting right up close to the creature one of them snipped away the net with scissors, releasing it from its torment and allowing it to swim free.

They then scooped up the netting to safely dispose of it.

“We continued on our way with the net taking up half of our boat, but satisfied on having been able to help that defenceless animal”, one of them posted on Instagran alongside a video of the turtle rescue.

“How sad, how ugly everything, how difficult to find words for what just happened”, the post continues.

“A little bit of awareness please…”