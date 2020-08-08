Rapid action stemmed fire damage in Teulada-Moraira

WHAT could have been a disastrous fire in a Teulada-Moraira agricultural area near residential properties was soon controlled.

The alarm was raised at approximately 4.15pm when smoke was reported in the Cami de l’Ombria, with Teulada-Moraira’s Policia Local and Proteccion Civil the first to arrive at the scene.

There was immediate backup from local fire brigades and two forest-firefighting units assisted by two Generalitat firefighting aircraft.

The fire was under control by 6.30pm but although two hectares of agricultural terracing were affected by the blaze, no-one was injured and there were no material losses.