Expats On Spain’s Costa del Sol concerned about Fuengirola PERVERT daily beach stalker eyeing up young girls

A suspected beach stalking pervert on Spain’s Costa del Sol beach in Fuengirola is raising concerns amongst ex-pats as he “eyes up” young children

Expats living in Spain’s Fuengirola are getting very concerned about who they claim is a daily pervert eyeing up young children for sexual pleasures.

According to the concerned ex-pats, it’s a daily occurrence and something needs to be done by the law.

Andy, a concerned father of a 2-year-old daughter, who uses the beach daily as he resides on the seafront in Los Boliches, contacted the Euro Weekly News with his concerns.

Oil rigger Andy and his Bulgarian wife, are fearing for their 2-year-old daughter and other children of similar ages as they play on the beach, whilst what Andy believes, is they are being stalked by a serial pervert getting sexual satisfaction, staring and staking out young children.

“I’m really concerned now about this man, he’s to me, no doubt a serious pervert getting sexual satisfaction staring at kids, I go to the beach daily and watch his actions now after I have had to warn him off a few times for coming right up to my daughter and staring closely at her crotch”

“Despite warning him off – he still comes back the next day in a different disguise, doing exactly the same thing, he comes right up in front of the sunbeds and stares, listen I’m a man of the world and without going into detail, you can see he’s getting sexually aroused by it”

“When you warn him off, he still stands and stares for a while, before moving onto to staring at other young kids and the majority of parents are oblivious to it as they lie in the sun”

“All parents using the beach, need to be aware of this pervert, I dread to think what else he is capable of”

“He wears a full hat, mask and sunglasses as he stalks the kids on the beach, I’ve watched him come past, getting his kicks and then return just 30 minutes later in a different hat and mask trying to disguise himself – he walks with a funny waving arm”

“I have reported the actions to the beach patrols, they have said they will try and monitor it but unless he actually does something the police won’t be able to arrest him as staring is not a crime”

” I’ve come close to “chinning him” it’s disgusting to see – please make everyone aware of this twisted man’s actions who use the beach here – he’s a wrong un” Andy warned.