Emergency Services Overwhelmed as Hundreds Evacuated from their Homes after Huge Wildfire in Surrey Still Rages

Dozens of homes have been evacuated as 100 locals flee a ‘fast-moving’ 100-acre blaze that halted a golf final yesterday.

Dozens of people have been evacuated from their homes in Surrey after a huge countryside wildfire which could be seen from central London. Residents have been told not to come back until this morning ‘at the earliest’ after fierce flames started on Chobham Common and spread to Wentworth golf course.

Around 60 houses – home to about 100 people – have been evacuated from Heather Drive in Ascot due to plumes of smoke in the air. The blaze actually started at 12.25pm yesterday in Chobham Common before spreading to the golf course, halting play in the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final tournament.

Smoke from the inferno could be seen as far away as central London, as firefighters struggled to quell the raging blaze amid soaring temperatures. Surrey Fire and Rescue service said yesterday: “The fire on Chobham Common is an ongoing incident with significant numbers of emergency services on the scene who are likely to remain there for some time.

“Some local roads in the area remain closed to allow crews to work and for public safety”.

“Any resident that has been evacuated should not return to their homes until it’s safe to do so — this will be tomorrow morning at the very earliest.”

The service earlier said it sent 10 fire engines, two water carriers and 10 other vehicles to tackle the blaze. The fire still rages- check back later for more information.