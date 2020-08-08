FELANITX council has launched a new promotional video focusing on the locality’s coastal gems.

FELANITX T'ESPERA FELANITX T'ESPERA‘Felanitx t’espera’ és el vídeo promocional turístic que llança l’Ajuntament de Felanitx per donar suport al sector turístic.La regidoria de turisme amb col·laboració amb la Fundació Mallorca Turisme i el Departament de Turisme del Consell de Mallorca publicitaran a través de les xarxes la imatge del municipi. 'Felanitx t’espera' és un vídeo centrat en la costa del municipi, es poden veure imatges del litoral i de les platges de Portocolom, Cala Ferrera i Cala Serena.El consistori està fent feina en un vídeo promocional més extens que es projectarà a les fires turístiques una vegada es puguin reprendre. L’objectiu és fer una crida als turistes de qualsevol part del món que s’animin a visitar el nostre municipi no només de cara al pròxim estiu ja que a Felanitx es pot gaudir d’indrets amb caire patrimonial i pràctica de diferents esports en temporada mitja i baixa.#Felanitxteespera #Felanitxiswaitingforyou #Felanitxwartetaufdich #FelanitxvousattendtConsell de Mallorca Turisme i Esports. Consell de Mallorca Zveřejnil(a) Ajuntament de Felanitx dne Pátek 7. srpna 2020



Under the title ‘Felanitx is waiting for you’, the video mixes up images of colourful fishing harbours, striking rocky inlets and crystal clear waters lapping the shores of unspoilt coves in locations including Porto Colom, Cala Ferrera and Cala Serena.

The local authority explained its Tourism department produced the short film in collaboration with the Mallorca Tourism Foundation to use as a promotional tool on social media in support of the Felanitx tourism sector.

The council also revealed it is working on a longer video to be shown at tourism fairs, as and when the Covid-19 pandemic allows.