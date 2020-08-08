British fears of catching COVID-19 on Spain’s Costa del Sol sees Man City Fans prefer to sit in a British bar with a 5 minute delay than live on Spanish TV next door

British fears of catching Coronavirus on Spain’s Costa del Sol sees Manchester City fans avoid a Spanish bar with the game on live preferring a British bar with a 5-minute delay on the game right next door

As Spain’s coronavirus figures soared passed the UK’s yesterday for latest recorded infections a group of Manchester City fans prefer to watch their Champions League match versus Spain’s Real Madrid, in a British bar than a Spanish bar who had the game live rather than a delay.

The extraordinary scenes took place in Spain’s Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol as Manchester City supporters on holiday felt it too risky to enter the Spanish bar.

The group of around 20 City supporters, huddled around the game being shown in the Luna bar on IPTV with a streaming delay, whilst next door in the Aroma bar, Real Madrid fans watched the game cheering and groaning in real-time that saw the City fans holing their hands over their ears trying to not know what action was taking place live.

City fan Paul Knight from Stockport explained what and why to the Euro Weekly News:

“We are over together on lads jolly, the last thing we want is to catch COVID whilst here, we saw the numbers reported yesterday in Spain and felt it was wiser to avoid the Spanish bar despite the game being live in there, we could hear them cheering and groaning as the live-action took place but just placed our hands over our ears”

“It’s nothing against the Spanish or Real Madrid fans but we just feel it’s safer as it seems Spain is having another huge rise in infections – I can’t take the risk as we go home next week and need to get back to work straight away after quarantine,” said the sofa salesman

Another City fan, Dave Fairclough from Salford said:

“It was a strange situation and I’ve never watched the City like that before, but we took a vote amongst the lads and decided it was the safest option all round, the sides were up between the bars, so we could hear see everything anyway, although some lads blocked their ears just to watch the streamed version, it’s no big deal really, it’s our choice, we just want a hassle-free break and if one of us catches COVID then we are all snookered on this lads getaway”

” We were told they are holidaymakers from Madrid rather than locals, Madrid, as we all know, was the epicentre of the spread in Spain” Dave finished with.

Next door though the Spanish Real Madrid supporters found it hilarious, Javier Hernadez mocked: “I’ve seen it all now, who watches a game 5 minutes behind when they can watch it live – it’s as safe in here as it is in there, maybe they were just worried we would win” he laughed.

Whilst Real supporter Manuel Lopez popped: ” They are from Manchester, Isn’t that City in lockdown? – what a bunch of clowns, you are far safer here in Fuengirola than Manchester that’s for sure, just a shame they are too ignorant to realise that really”

For the game itself, Manchester City knocked out Real Madrid out the Champions league pleasing the COVID awareness supporters.

Coronavirus figures for Spain’s Costa del Sol are in fact very low, with the majority of ex-pats from Britain who reside on the coast feeling far safer than being at home, Maggie Wilson being one of those gave her thoughts:

“I saw those City fans, how ridiculous, but hey they are football fans, what do you expect! – but the real issue belongs with the media making out Spain is unsafe – it’s not I can assure you, I lived here 20 years now and it’s as safe as ever”