Big discovery in small Bicorp

Linda Hall
Caption:  NEW SPECIES: Located two years ago in Bicorp (Valencia) Photo credit: Levante-EMV

A NEW species of dragonfly has been located in the River Cazuma in Bicorp (Valencia).

Biologist Javier Barona found the new species in 2017 while working on a Valencian Community investigation into the threatened insects in the Escalona river basin.

Barona explained that the Bicorp discovery has specific genetic and anatomic characteristics distinguishing it from the Valencian Community’s 66 other dragonfly species or the 80 or so that exist in Spain.

Owing to its origins, it has been named Onychogomphus cazuma and is believed to be the first European dragonfly to be detected since the 18th century.


 





