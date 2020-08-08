Balearic eco-tax financing coast conservation jobs for needy

FUNDS from the Balearic eco-tax are set to finance the creation of jobs for the needy.

The regional government has authorised contracting a service to improve the quality of environmentally important areas of the islands’ coastlines, the work to be carried out by people at risk of social exclusion.

The initiative will cover cleaning, conservation and maintenance actions. These will include clearing waste from beaches, bays and other areas located in protected natural spaces and separating and classifying the waste collected and transporting it to authorised points to be recycled or treated.

Also removing invasive species, reporting on environmental incidents, gathering data and producing reports.

The budget for the contract will be for a maximum of just short of €1.3 million, including VAT, and it will last for 22 and half months from the date it is awarded.

The regional Environment Ministry’s Environmental Quality Service will programme and coordinate the work.