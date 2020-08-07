U3A Vall Del Pop summer re-start

With August too hot for anything other than sitting by the pool, the TCET re-started their coffee mornings on Thursday, August 6, this time alongside the pool at El Cid, Benidoleig with all safety precautions in place.

OVER 30 members attended and the morning was rounded off with a raffle to raise funds for the Goodwill Team.

The next Coffee Morning at El Cid will be on August 27, starting at 10.30am – all welcome.

The Goodwill Team are canvasing possible interest in a Sponsored Walk in the orange groves around Orba. Two routes are being considered, 5km and 8km, and two possible dates October 4 and 11.

Entry fee €8, and additional sponsorship welcomed. To register, email janetduffield@hotmail.com before August 22.

For further information on U3A Vall del Pop visit: www.u3avalldelpop.com