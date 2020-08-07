A talented local inventor from Torrevieja has designed a new facial protection screen in order to help people against potential COVID-19 contamination.

LUIS Alberto, who is also known for his automatic blind cleaning system, has designed an automated screen system with an integrated mask that uses a small motor system to lower and raise the mask without the wearer having to touch it.

This clever prototype means that the wearer will lower the risk of hand to face contamination.

According to Luis Alberto’s website, the mask is “the most practical and comfortable mask for everyday use offering integral protection against viruses.”