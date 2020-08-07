THE new GR Yaris is breaking cover in the UK over the last few weeks with a summer tour of Toyota retailers.

The thoroughbred performance hatchback developed directly from Toyota Gazoo Racing’s World Rally Championship-winning experience, made its debut ahead of its official launch in October.

The display has given potential customers and those who have already reserved their car the chance to take a first close-up look at the model “in the metal”. Each Toyota Centre operated a personal appointment service, so everyone had plenty of time to take in the detail and learn more from the specialist sales teams about the GR Yaris’s performance and equipment specifications.

The car is a pre-production model and was on static display only. Details of driving opportunities in production-ready cars will be announced at a future date.

The GR Yaris is Toyota’s second global GR model engineered by Toyota Gazoo Racing, following the launch of the GR Supra. It is powered by a new, turbocharged 1.6-litre cylinder engine that produces 257bhp and drives all four wheels through Toyota’s new GR-Four sports all-wheel-drive system. Acceleration from 0-62mph can be achieved in less than 5.5 seconds.

Customers opting for the Circuit Pack version of GR Yaris gain further performance-focused features, including 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels with Michelin Sport Pilot 4s tyres, circuit-tuned GR suspension, two Torsen limited-slip differentials and red-painted brake callipers.

The new GR Yaris is available to order now. Purchase finance offers starting from zero per cent APR representative were announced last week, for details and terms and conditions please visit here www.toyota.co.uk.