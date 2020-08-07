Spain Surpasses UK and Regains Top Spot for European Country with Most COVID Cases

According to figures released by John Hopkins University, Spain, with 309,855 COVID cases, has now overtaken the United Kingdom and is becoming the Western European country with the highest number of coronavirus cases. According to this data, the only European country which has a higher number of cases, is Russia, with 870,187. The UK currently has 309,796 cases of the coronavirus.

In terms of the number of deaths, the United Kingdom is still the top European country, with 46,498 deaths, followed by Italy with 35,187, France with 30,308 and Spain, with 28,500.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has already exceeded 19 million (19,091,446), with the United States in the first place (4,883,646), followed by Brazil with almost 3 million COVID cases (2,912,212), India with more than two million, Russia with just over 870,000 people and South Africa with just over 538,000 cases. Next on the list are Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Iran, followed by Spain. On a worldwide scale, Spain is the eleventh country with most cases of the virus.

So far, a total of 714,767 people have died from coronavirus worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkin University count, of these deaths 160,104 have occurred in the United States, 98,493 in Brazil and 50,517 in Mexico. The crisis is still going strong and in Spain, the number of cases is quickly rising, especially in regions where the transmission is now unmonitored.