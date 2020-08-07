Restaurants close for ‘customer safety’

TWO restaurants in Valencia city closed yesterday afternoon, August 6, amid a coronavirus scare.

THE Valencian chain which owns La Más Bonita Patacona and La Más Bonita Ruzafa restaurants, said in a statement the measure has been taken following the ‘possible infection’ of one of their employees.

“For the safety of our customers and employees we closed voluntarily until we know the results of the tests of all the workers. We will act according to current public health orders, ” the company said.