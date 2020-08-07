Re-think on Javea beach capacity

JAVEA councillors approved a motion confirming definitive capacities set out in the town’s Covid-19 contingency plan for beaches.

These are higher than originally announced, with Arenal’s capacity rising from 2,000 to 5,025.

Granadella has been increased from 200 to 603, while Portitxol-La Barraca can now hold 475 beachgoers compared with 150.

Cala Blanca has a quota of 150, while La Grava remains unchanged with 225. Primer Muntyanar (El Benissero) can now hold 779 people and Segon Muntanyar 200.