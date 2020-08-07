Puerto Mayor SA given 2 months to end works on the marina in La Manga

The Governing Council held yesterday in Murcia cancelled the contract for the company’s construction and operation in the marina of La Manga, in the municipality of San Javier.

According to the regional Executive, the move to cancel works is due to “unjustified non-initiation, paralysis or non-completion of the works”, and has demanded the total withdrawal of the facilities under its charge within two months from the day following the notification.

Within the two months, the regional Executive’s agreement also outlined “the obligation” to remove the sheet piles driven into the seabed, some steel plates used for the construction of the pontoons, which were installed without authorisation of the Ministry of the Environment and without presenting any project plans.

The Governing Council resolution also determines that the company “is not entitled to any compensation.”

The Executive’s decision to start these proceedings to cancel the Puerto Mayor project began on October 24, but the term did not begin to count until several weeks later. The company appealed, a bold move considering that the company has been in litigation against the Autonomous Community for more than thirty years, in which they even tried to enforce a pre-constitutional decision declaring their intent to win land from the sea to build houses.

Finally, the Legal Services of the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructures rejected the claim, considering that circumstances had not changed, with no works still taking place.