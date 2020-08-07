Policía Nacional arrest businessman for exploiting workers

A businessman was arrested by Policía Nacional officers after they were notified of several alleged working malpractices being perpetrated.

-- Advertisement --



THE arrested person, aged 30, and of Mexican nationality, is alleged to have had almost 50 employees without contracts, not discharged from Social Security and also doing uninterrupted 12-hour shifts.

It is also alleged that most of the employees at the company, which is based in the town of Crevillent (Alicante), were thought to have broken immigration laws.

They are alleged to be the only offender of these workers’ rights offences.

An investigation was been carried out by agents of Group III of the Unit Against Immigration Networks and Documentary Falsehoods (UCRIF) of the Provincial Police Station of Alicante, after becoming aware that a company in the town was potentially employing people with immigration issues, and without contracts.

After investigators carried out various “discreet and intermittent” surveillance, in which they were able to see how this company operated, the necessary information was gathered and Labour inspectors initiated the appropriate sanctioning labour files, while officers of the Policía Nacional proceeded to arrest the sole administrator of the company.

The measures instructed have been referred to the Courts of Elche.