One in four children in the Balearics at risk of poverty

AS many as one in four children in the Balearic Islands were at risk of poverty even before the Covid-19 crisis, according to a newly released report.

The OBIA Balearic Infancy and Adolescence Office director Serafin Carbello revealed this week that the figures from 2019 put the archipelago as having a child poverty rate of between 22 and 25 per cent.

He warned it is “the most serious problem” for infancy and adolescence, and expressed concerns that the impact of the pandemic on Balearic families could push the child poverty rate up even higher.

Carbello also reported that extreme poverty on the islands had increased last year. He linked the rise to the Balearics social structure and to job insecurity.

The OBIA report concludes that the instruments created for dealing with child poverty “appear to be insufficient”, despite administrations’ “commendable efforts.”

He particularly highlighted the issue of housing and municipal services.