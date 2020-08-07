New bankruptcy and insolvency service

LITIGATION

AT White Baos Abogados we have extensive experience in defending the rights of our clients before the Spanish courts, especially in civil jurisdiction.

Such activity is mainly in matters related to civil contracts, resolution of purchase, and work (construction) and building contracts, real estate law, building and construction problems and defects, boundary problems, etc.

Likewise, we are experts in banking law: floor clause, expenses, IRPH, multi-currency, toxic bank products, etc.

In addition, we can advise you in matters relating to personal injury (accidents), insurance law, and in general in any civil legal proceedings that you may have in Spain.

Our extensive professional experience, specialised legal training and ability to review matters from different perspectives, as well as our personal dedication and close relation with each of the court procedures involved, ensures that your court dealings will be undertaken in a professional, expert, innovative and personal manner.

OTHER SERVICES

At White Baos Abogados, we help both our clients and legal practices located outside Spain, with a wide range of diverse legal and professional services, ranging from the preparation of certificates or affidavits of Spanish law to application and accreditation before foreign authorities and courts.

We can obtain an apostille for Spanish documents (notarial deeds, judicial decisions, etc) and give advice on tax procedures for reviewing declared values in real estate transactions: purchases, inheritances as well as advice on Income Tax for Non-Residents, etc.

BANKRUPTCY LAW

The lawyers at White Baos Abogados and our external collaborators have specific training and background in the field of bankruptcy and insolvency law in Spain, providing legal advice in cases of insolvency and financial problems that affect companies, but we also advise businessmen, professionals, or individuals.

Our law firm can help you in the pre-bankruptcy phase, in the search for refinancing solutions, out-of-court agreements, etc and also during the bankruptcy phase.

Our extensive training allows us to advise you whether you are a creditor or debtor (insolvent).

Especially committed to individuals (businessmen or not), we advise you on the possibility of eliminating all your debts and starting again from ZERO, through the mechanisms included in the so-called SECOND OPPORTUNITY LAW.

This possibility of a new life, eliminating the debts contracted even though they are not paid, has been foreseen in the Spanish legislation since 2015 and is applicable to both individuals, as well as to entrepreneurs and self-employed, who can benefit, if they meet a series of requirements.

We also help in the execution and recognition in Spain of decisions handed down in insolvency proceedings by foreign courts and tribunals.

For these and any other service, contact us and we will help you.

