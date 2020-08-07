New addition to Mallorca capital bike lane network

PALMA council has added another two kilometres of bike lane to the city’s network.

The city administration reported that works on a new €50,000 lane running between Andreu Torrens and Andrea Doria streets are finished.

-- Advertisement --



The island capital now has 94 kilometres of cycle lane in all.

This is just six kilometres short of what the Sustainable Movement councillor Francesc Dalmau said is the council’s goal of having a network extending for more than 100 kilometres during the current legislature.

The councillor pointed out that bike and scooter use have increased since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and maintained the city administration is working to combat climate change and to promote health, “hence why we have done this work.”

“We will continue creating more spaces for bikes in Palma”, he pledged.

Dalmau also mentioned the council is working on a by-law to impose a 30kph speed limit.

He said the measure would reduce the number of accidents and put vehicle speeds on a level with that of bikes and vehicles on 90 per cent of the city’s streets.