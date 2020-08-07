Mallorca mobile ITV station to clear backlog

THE Mallorca government hopes a new mobile ITV station will clear a major backlog of appointments which has built up as a result of the Covid-19 crisis lockdown.

The administration has approved the modification of the contract with the company which operates the service to get the new station up and running. It has also signed an agreement with Calvia council on the cession of land in Peguera on which to locate the station.

Mallorca President Catalina Cladera thanked Calvia Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez for making the land available and making it possible to “get the project going and improve Mallorca’s ITV service.

“With this provisional solution we hope to be able to normalise the waiting times for getting an appointment for an ITV.”

Rodriguez said it was about “offering a public service and looking out for the general interest.”

Works on preparing the 5,000sqm plot on the Ma1A highway connecting Peguera and Andratx are set to start next week.

The plan is for the mobile station to have four inspection lines for cars and motorbikes, allowing for a 30 per cent increase in Mallorca’s inspection capacity. It is expected to function from 6am to 9pm and to operate for a period of 10 months.

The Consell said the temporary closure of the island’s four ITV stations in Son Castello, Son Oms, Inca and Manacor during the state of alarm affected some 63,000 inspections.

As it stands the waiting time for an appointment is some four months.