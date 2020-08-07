Hopes for relaunch of tram service

THE government team in the Velez-Malaga Town Hall has not thrown in the towel in its attempt to get the tram service, which was halted in June 2012, up and running.

The then mayor, Francisco Delgado Bonilla, claimed it was “a ruin for the municipal coffers.”

Since then, Antonio Moreno Ferrer has been repeating that one of his priorities was to restore the tram service. However, more than five years later, no progress has been made. All attempts have been in vain.

During the last mandate, the works to repair the damaged infrastructures, valued at about two million euros, were put out to tender, but nobody snapped it up. Negotiation with the Junta de Andalucía has not progressed either, so the regional administration continues to consider the Veleño tram system as an exclusively municipal matter.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and with public transport facing drops in the number of travellers due to fear of contagion and the economic crisis, the Veleño mayor has set his sights on the extraordinary funds that he has just provided. Specifically, an aid package valued at 275 million euros which have been announced for all public administrations.