Golf Tournament Halted as Surrey Grass Fire Spreads

Fire crews are tackling a grass fire in Surrey which is larger than 40 hectares and has spread to a nearby golf course.

Play at the Rose Ladies Series Grand Final had to be halted after a blaze which began on Chobham Common spread to Wentworth golf course. Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said it sent 10 fire engines, two water carriers and 10 other vehicles to tackle the blaze.

-- Advertisement --



And with the flames across the West Course at the prestigious Surrey club, play was stopped during the conclusion of the Rose Ladies’ Series Grand Final. It is understood the golf has been suspended for the rest of the day with plans to continue the final round at 9.30 am tomorrow morning.

Dramatic photos captured the smoke at the course near Virginia Water where temperatures hit 36C on Friday afternoon. Sunningdale Golf Course, just three miles away, also stopped play and ensured everyone was in a safe space in case.

A spokesman for the fire service said: ‘We received a call this afternoon around 12.25 pm to a report of a fire on Chobham Common. ‘Ten fire engines have been sent in total, alongside multiple specialist vehicles, with the first arriving at the scene around 12.35 pm.

‘Approximately 41 hectares of grass and undergrowth are alight. Crews remain at the scene tackling the fire.’

More information later as fire crews continue to tackle the blaze.