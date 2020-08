VILLAJOYOSA’S Technical Services is repairing and renovating eight washrooms at the Ermita and Poble Nou schools.

Waterpipes, taps, handbasins and lavatories, as well as wall and floor tiles, are being replaced during the €12,000 project in the Villajoyosa school.

Sexes are no longer separated at the Ermita primary school, and all washrooms are mixed.

This was done at the request of the school management, which wishes to introduce “coeducation and coexistence” at all educational levels.