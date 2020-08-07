France is Next on the UK’s Quarantine ‘Hit List’ says Chancellor Rishi Sunak

The UK is considering adding France to it’s ‘Hit List’ of un-safe countries and is closely monitoring the situation said a government source.

The government “will not hesitate to take action” and add more countries to its quarantine list, chancellor Rishi Sunak has said, when asked about speculation that France could follow Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas onto the list requiring travellers to stay at home for 14 days.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking after the decision was taken to add two new European countries to the UK’s “no-go” list along with the Bahamas, Mr Sunak said: “If we need to take action overnight we will of course not hesitate to do that.”

Before the chancellor’s comments on Friday, France was known to be “on notice” to crack down on new cases or face being placed on the list.

It was announced yesterday that people arriving into the UK from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will have to quarantine for 14 days. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes start at 04:00 BST on Saturday except in Wales, where it started midnight on Thursday.

The countries are the latest to have a change in rules, after quarantines were reimposed for Spain and Luxembourg. The Foreign Office is also warning against “all but essential travel” to the three countries.