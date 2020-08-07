Five Costa Blanca hotels among the best in Spain

FIVE Costa Blanca hotels in Benidorm and Gandia have been ranked among the best hotels in Spain.

THE establishments, all associated with Costa Blanca’s hotel association HOSBEC, have been recognised with the ‘Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best’ award from Tripadvisor – the travel platform’s highest honour.

-- Advertisement --



Established in 2002, the ‘Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best’ is an annual travel industry award based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers around the world.

The awards reflect ‘the best of the best’ for service, quality and customer satisfaction, from hotels and accommodations to destinations, attractions, restaurants and experiences.

The winners of the award are selected annually on the basis of feedback from millions of Tripadvisor members.

The five Benidorm and Gandia establishments awarded are: Hotel Magic Natura Lodge Resort, Villa Luz Family & All Exclusive Gourmet Hotel, Hotel Magic Aqua Rock Gardens, Hotel Villa Venecia Boutique Gourmet and Hotel Fetiche.