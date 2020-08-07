Down but not out

INDUSTRIAL production in Valencia fell 5.8 per cent in June compared to the same month in 2019 – though it is the smallest drop of all communities in Spain.

ACCORDING to the National Institute of Statistics (NIE), the national average is -9.6 per cent.

Garment manufacturing (-34.2 per cent) and other manufacturing industries (-27.5) registered the highest decreases.

Overall in Spain, the General Industrial Production Index (IPI), rose 14 per cent in June compared to the previous month and has now risen for two consecutive months as the industry starts to recover.