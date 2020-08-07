Confinement on the cards if Covid-19 infections continue to rise in a Costa Blanca town

VILLAJOYOSA mayor has warned drastic measures such as ‘confining the town’ will have to be taken if coronavirus infections continue to rise.

AN increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Villajoyosa has prompted the Town Hall to call on the ‘responsibility and civic mindedness’ of residents to combat further contagion of the killer virus.

The cases reported are mainly linked to leisure areas and occur among young people, said the council which is urging everyone to ‘adopt appropriate preventive measures to preserve their health’ and avoid confinement.

Since the beginning of the week, the local authority has intensified the cleaning and disinfection of parks and common areas in the town.

A ‘special campaign’ is also being carried out by the Local Police to control the use of masks, particularly among young people, and to control seating and social distancing on local leisure terraces.

In addition, the Town Council plans to launch a graphic initiative focusing on the compulsory use of masks in shops, terraces and open spaces.

Villajoyosa Mayor, Andreu Verdú, addressed the younger population, and called “for caution and prudence”, since “this sector has become the main transmitter of the new cases.”

Verdú reminded that preventive measures like masks “are obligatory” and that if the increase in infections continues, “more drastic measures will have to be taken, even confining the town if necessary to preserve public health”.