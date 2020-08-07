BREAKING NEWS: Spanish Region in the Costa Blanca put on Standby for Lockdown Tonight

The Euro Weekly news understands that Villajoyosa on Spain’s Costa Blanca is preparing for lockdown tonight after a massive spike in coronavirus cases was reported.

Local residents, already suffering from high unemployment and restrictions were shocked to hear the news and quickly went back into ‘lockdown mode’. The emergency measures would mean a ban on travel outside the region and only essential journeys will be allowed. The army are also on standby to assist local police and ambulance services.

Authorities are literally waiting to give the order if the coronavirus data suggests the spike is consistent and increasing.

This is the latest region to be on alert for emergency measures, a national lockdown in Spain is thought to be only a matter of time.

More information as available later tonight.