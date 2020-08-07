Bed Bugs, Termites and Cockroaches: The Most Common Plagues in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

Creepy crawlies are common in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, especially during the hottest months of the year. Bed bugs are the third most common plague across these regions, only after cockroaches and termites.

In only a few months bed bugs can lay up to 500 eggs, so making sure you get rid of them as soon as possible is of the essence. Here are some common tips to help you get through the summer.

First Warning Sign: Stings

Although detecting bed bugs is never easy, the first warning sign that can alert us of the presence of this pest in mattresses, clothing or suitcases are bites. These bites are usually small and symptoms include swelling and intense itching. The bites usually appear on the neck, hands, or other extremities. However, they can also arise in other places.

The problem with bed bug bites is that they can sometimes cause allergic reactions which will cause the bites to spread over the body. Sometimes other serious reactions from bed bug bites can occur, such as shortness of breath, fever, or nausea. This means that the allergic reaction is serious and urgent medical attention is needed.



Favourite Hiding Spots

These pesky bugs usually hide out on the mattress. However, we should also check the headboard, the carpet, the rugs or even inside of the bedside sockets.

Bed bugs are about 6 millimetres long, so it is essential to look closely and identify them. Wash clothes at 60º when returning home after a trip to prevent bed bugs from moving into your home.