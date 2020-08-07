Almost 2,000 New Cases Recorded in Spain Over the Last 24 Hours!

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that in the last 24 hours Spain has recorded a total of 1,895 new positives cases. This is the highest daily figure registered since the end of the state of alarm.

Now the total number of infections amounts to 314,362, 4,507 much more than what was expected from yesterday. The data from Aragon has not even been included and therefore the real figure will be much higher. This region has been one of the greatest sources of concern for the health authorities.

Now Spain has sadly become the Western European country with most cases of the virus, and the 11th worldwide. However, in terms of deaths, the country falls behind the UK, who still takes first place, followed by Italy, France and finally Spain.