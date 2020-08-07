Adra steps up commitment to environmental protection

ADRA is stepping up its commitment to looking after and protecting the environment.

The council has applied to join the Spanish Network of Towns for the Climate, a move which got the backing of all the political parties represented on the municipal corporation at the last plenary meeting.

The aim is to “continue moving forward in the fight against climate change and mitigating its effects on the planet”, the local authority said.

Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes said joining the network “demonstrates the council’s clear commitment and backing for promoting the care and respect for the environment as a strategic, central concept of municipal policies.”

He also underlined what he said is a “growing awareness among the public on the issue.”

Becoming part of the initiative is “an important step along the path we have already started on with the activation of measures to reduce contamination”, the Mayor maintained, pointing also to council efforts to make residents more environmentally aware through campaigns and cleaning activities.

Adra’s incorporation into this section of the FEMP Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces means a commitment to carrying out an action plan on areas like energy, mobility, waste management, construction and urban planning.

This establishes a framework for a gradual reduction in the greenhouse effect and adapting to the consequences of climate change in the town in line with the objectives set out by the EU for between now and 2030, the council explained.