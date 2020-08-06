WATCH: Dramatic sea rescue after fishing boat bursts into flames in Alicante

FOUR crew members were rescued from a 15-metre fishing boat which burst into flames two nautical miles off the coast of Villajoyosa this morning.

VALENCIA’S Salvamento Maritime Rescue confirmed the Salvamar Mirfak vessel was despatched at 6.30am after reports of a huge ‘column of black smoke’ coming from the stricken boat close to the Alicante port of Villajoyosa.

Fishermen on a nearby vessel had already managed to get the four crew members to safety, and Salvamar Mirfak then set about extinguishing the flames.

Pesquero Estrella del Rosario, de 15m y base en Villajoyosa,hundido a 2,17 millas de la playa de la Mallaeta.Otro pesquero rescata a sus 4 tripulantes en buen estado. La S/ Mirfak ha realizado labores de extinción. Emergencia coordinada por los controladores marítimos de Valencia pic.twitter.com/V4RRGeYDFS — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) August 6, 2020



The fishing boat was completely gutted by the fire and while it remained partly afloat, sources confirmed it was so badly damaged it is likely to sink.

The Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service were also at the scene, and transferred the rescued crew – all of whom are said to be in ‘good condition’ – to the mainland.

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.