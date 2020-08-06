Two injured in CV-920 traffic accident

A traffic accident on CV-920, which falls in the municipality of Benijófar, has left two men seriously injured.

THE incident occurred on the Guardamar del Segura highway, in the direction of Rojales, on the evening of August 3. The highway was the scene of a crash between two vehicles which collided with each other head on.

The horrific accident left one man able to crawl free from his car whilst the other driver remained trapped before being released by the Fire Department.

The major rescue operation called for the firefighters to utilise the services of a command unit vehicle, as well as heavy urban and rescue vehicles to assist at the scene.

A 61-year-old man sustained multiple injuries including an open wound to the lower limb and a 55-year-old man suffered abdominal trauma and a contusion to the clavicle and scapula.

Both men were transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela for treatment.