The Summer Cinema set to return to brighten up the Orihuela night sky

The municipality of Orihuela will once again have its beautiful August nights blessed with the bright lights of the Summer Cinema.

-- Advertisement --



THE Councillor for Youth, Mar Ezcurra, announced the screening timetable is scheduled to run from Thursday August 13 to Friday August 21.

“Each outdoor movie night will feature two film sessions for family audiences, plus popcorn will be distributed among the attendees,” explained Mar Ezcurra “as in recent years, different neighbourhoods in the city of Orihuela, three districts and one urbanisation on the Orihuela coast have been chosen.”

The Summer Cinema film cycle will commence on Thursday August 13 and will take place in the Punta Prima urbanisation, next to the viewpoint, with the first films being; El Parque Mágico (Wonder Park) and Pequeño Gran Problema (Little).

On Friday August 14, the screen moves to the San Pedro neighbourhood, in Orihuela, where the films; Uglydolls and Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, will be shown.

The neighbourhood of San Antón has its double film session scheduled for Monday August 17 with; Cavernícola (Early Man) and Familia al Instante (Instant Family) scheduled to be shown.

On Tuesday, August 18, next to the social centre of the Camino de Enmedio, you will be able to see; Ferdinand and Yesterday.

The La Campaneta fairgrounds on Wednesday August 19, will see the films; Smallfoot and Un Corazón Extraordinario (An Extraordinary Heart) screened.

Mascotas 2 (Pets 2) and Campeones, will be shown in the Desamparados district on Thursday August 20.

The Summer Cinema tour concludes on Friday August 21 at the Gabriel Miró roundabout in Orihuela where they will show; Cómo Entrenar a tu Dragón 3 (How to Train Your Dragon 3) and Rocketman.

All sessions will begin at 9:30pm, and are free to attend. All necessary sanitary measures will be put in place with the use of a mask being mandatory.