Squatters: “You Need to Give Them a Kick in The Ass and Get Them Out” Says Leader of Spain’s Vox

The leader of Vox , Santiago Abascal, says that private property is a value which “must be defended” and yet it is being “attacked” from within the Government and some political parties. For this reason, he stays away from complex administrative and judicial procedures when trying to resolve the issue of ‘squatting’ in Spain. Instead, Abascal defends quick and forceful actions against squatters.

“You have to give them a kick in the ass and get them out that same day,” he said in an interview with Europa Press. He also warned that people who enter homes illegally have legal advice and know that they have the legal instruments “to help them stay in a house for as long as they want. “

Abascal considers that fundamental principles such as legal security, private property or freedom are values ​​”that must be defended.” However, he contends that there is “a mafia” within the Executive itself, referring to Podemos, which “is encouraging the attack on private property and encouraging a revolutionary, neo-communist and Peronist process.”

“It is taking place because there is an institutional impulse on behalf of the Government,” he assures. He reiterates his worry about the high cases of ‘squatting’ that have been occurring in recent month, which “do not affect only wealthy people who have two or three properties” but instead these squatters also make “humble people” homeless.

“It is outrageous that public institutions do not guarantee the safety of people’s private property, that the ‘squatters’ are legally advised and see that they have instruments to stay in a house as long as you want. The ‘squatters’ must be removed with one kick in the ass that same day,” he argues.