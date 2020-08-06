A RAILWAY to link Clark International Airport in the Philippines with other cities is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

A JOINT venture between Acciona of Spain and Manila-based EEI Corporation has been awarded a contract to build 6.3km of track, 1.6km of depot access rail and an underground railway station at Clark International Airport.

This is all part of a €6 billion project to cut greenhouse gas and reduce congestion in the Manila area.