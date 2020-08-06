Spain’s Canary Islands To Pay All COVID Costs If Tourists DROP with Coronavirus In A Bid To Salvage Tourism

Spain’s local government on the Canary Islands have vowed to pay all medical costs for holidaymakers if they contract COVID-19 whilst on holiday

The local government on Spain’s Canary Islands, have insisted they will cover all financial costs to any holidaymaker who falls sick from the deadly Coronavirus which includes all medical expenses as well as costs for a further stay if the holidaymaker is quarantined.

The offer starts to all tourists later this week as the holiday Islands attempt to salvage their main incomes from Tourism that has been ravaged due to quarantine restrictions from other governments including Britain.

-- Advertisement --



The travel policy will be managed by French insurer AXA and will include health-related repatriations, the Canary Islands regional government announced in a statement:

“It will last for one year and will exclude health conditions that were known of before the traveller concerned came to the islands.”

The regional official in charge of tourism, Yaiza Castilla, placed a video on Twitter to make the offer in an attempt to entice tourists, in the vide he said:

“It will help the economic recovery of the archipelago,”

British holidaymakers have jumped at the offer according to Travel Agent, Rian Rodber who told the Euro Weekly News:

” Customers are certainly welcoming the offer, especially with winter breaks after missing out on summer vacations, one of the largest fears of going to Spain is the medical situation if you contract COVID-19, now assurances have been made bookings have risen by 31.6% to the Canary Islands”