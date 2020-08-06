Spain is NOT SAFE say the Swiss apart from the Canary and Balearic Islands causing further blow to the Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca holiday regions

The Swiss government has announced Spain is not safe any longer causing a further blow to the holiday regions of the Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca although they feel the Islands are

The Swiss government have removed mainland Spain from their “safe list” due to Coronavirus spikes, although unlike the British government they feel the Islands are and both the Canary and Balearic Islands remain on the “safe list” without restrictions.

Spain is a main holiday destination for the citizens of Switzerland, especially the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca regions during the summer months and whilst residents on Spain’s holiday islands are pleased with the Swiss government’s decision, that sees Spain’s regions broken down to area’s rather than a national block, businesses on the Costa’s are furious they are exempt.

“If it’s not the British, now it’s the Swiss regarding Benidorm unsafe when it’s not,” said Benidorm bar and restaurant owner Kevin Davies.

“I agree they have got it right dividing Spain into regions rather than just putting restrictions on the whole country as the UK has, but the Costa Blanca should be on the safe to travel list, especially Benidorm, this area has worked so hard to remain virtually virus-free and this is a right kick in the teeth”

“With business being so bad, we traders had a glimmer of hope with different nationality tourists away from the Brit’s, places just like Switzerland, but this ludicrous position as stating Benidorm unsafe just doesn’t seem warranted,” Davies said.

Meanwhile, further down the coast on the Costa del Sol, the feeling remained the same.

Scotsman Mark Sutherland, a business owner and resident on Spain’s Costa del Sol said:

“When I heard Switzerland was dividing Spain up into regions I applauded it but to see the Costa del Sol on the exempt list was soul-destroying, I have many Swiss customers on a yearly basis, the Costa del Sol is perfectly safe and I really can’t see why the Swiss stance has been taken like this on Andalucia”

“If you are going to divide countries into regions, then do it correctly- this is just absurd” he finished.

Patrick Mathys, Swiss head of crisis management, told a briefing in Bern the measure would take effect from Saturday.

He said: “For the first time we did not put an entire country on the list, but rather those areas where we can say the geographical separation and above all the passenger flows and that is decisive, can really be differentiated,”

The Swiss move is the latest blow to Spain’s Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca economy, which is already in a steep recession and depends on tourism for 35% of its economic output.