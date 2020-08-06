Round and round the Benidorm castle

A PARTY of 30 young people were recently shown round Benidorm’s Castillo.

They were accompanied by Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez and several councillors although the tour was led by Toya Blazquez from Benidorm’s Municipal Archive.

Blazquez pointed out last year’s glass-protected excavations which she explained enabled to archaeologists to determine that the castle once had an inner keep, two towers, a moat and walls to the east and west.

The castle was standing until the 18th century when it was destroyed – by the English – during the Napoleonic wars.