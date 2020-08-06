Mojacar venue shut down by council takes legal action against mayor

MOJACAR’S Maui Beach, shutdown for two years by the council for what the administration maintained was a “serious violation” of the law, has announced legal action against the mayor.

The beachside venue, one of the most popular on the Costa Almeria with partying youngsters, put out a statement on August 5 saying that on July 30 its legal services had reported the Mojacar mayor for “a breach of official duty.”

The statement goes on to make extremely strong claims against the mayor. It refers to her as a “defector”, and maintains there are venues without licences which are open in Mojacar.

“For the mayor it is easier to have all these businesses, their owners, employees and family members without licences and therefore owe her the favour of not ordering their closure”, it states.

The statement affirms the action against the mayor “is the consequence of the investigations and notary verifications over several years” which it affirmed revealed “threats, coercion, intimidation and illegal persecutions”, and claimed Maui Beach was one of those targeted.

“We did not want to get to this situation, but it is not normal that Maui Beach remains closed after having been torpedoed with all the tools which Mojacar council has within its grasp while they have other businesses in the same administrative situation wrapped up in cotton wool”, it goes on.

It also says Maui Beach had not called for the closure of any business, but that it is “demonstrating the unfair treatment of our business.”

The statement continues with an expression of “our desire that we all continue with our cultural activity based on the creation of employment and Mojacar’s wealth, something so necessary at such a hard time as this we are going through due to coronavirus.”

Mojacar council sealed the door to Maui Beach on the morning of February 25 following a council resolution and the administration’s notification in January of the imposition of a €20,000 fine on the company behind the venue.

The local authority stated that Maui Beach should not open for a period of 24 months due to a “serious violation” of the law on Public Spaces and Leisure Activities in Andalucia, affirming it had been operating as a music bar without the right kind of licences.