TWO Spanish chefs who between them own four Michelin stars have finally managed to launch their quality home delivery business Cuatromanos in conjunction with Uber Eats.

The concept is relatively simple as they want to give customers the chance to enjoy exceptional food at home and although they created the menu, everything is prepared at a single location in Madrid.

The plan was to launch in March but was trialled in May and is now in full service with dishes ranging from a hamburger to fine dining.