Little Boy in Spain’s Costa Blanca Tragically Drowns in Private Pool

A little boy in Spain’s Costa Blanca has tragically drowned in a private pool in Alicante.

The misfortune took place in Ciudad Quesada, in the municipality of Rojales (Alicante). However, the circumstances of the drowning have not been specified at the moment.

-- Advertisement --



According to some local news sources, the family who suffered this terrible loss is a family typically based in Belgium. The incident occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m., in circumstances not specified for the moment.

A crew from Samu has cared for the minor and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres, but sadly, there was little they could do to save his life as he finally died.

Apparently, the boy’s family, who are Arabic, was visiting Ciudad Quesada, the main residential area of ​​Rojales, which is ten minutes away from the beaches of Torrevieja.

Other sources have noted that the family, who are typically settled in Belgium, were on their way to the province of Castellón and had made a stop in the urbanization where the event took place. On July 29, a girl of the same age drowned in a swimming pool in urbanization in Calpe (Alicante).