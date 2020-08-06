Gibraltar Unveils Another Mural in its Street Art Project

A NEW street art mural designed by Monica Popham is on the facade of the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) facility.

The mural produced by the Fine Arts University student takes inspiration from her sister’s trumpet playing at the Academy, with the colourful and bright piece reflecting the energy of performances produced by GAMPA.

This is the first time that Monica has attempted to paint on this scale and the artist had to overcome the challenges presented by the site itself to complete the piece.

The mural was selected from a number of entries by the Street Art Committee and Gibraltar Cultural Services, is coordinating the production of street art murals on the Rock.