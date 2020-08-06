Gibraltar Taken Off Ireland’s Safe List Even Though No Direct Flights

IN what appears to be a case of unusual logic, the Irish Government has removed Gibraltar from its list of countries where travellers are allowed in without any form of quarantine.

Currently, the only way to travel to Ireland from the Rock is to fly to the UK from Gibraltar Airport or via Spain and as things stand, in either case, travellers would have to follow quarantine rules if arriving in the Republic by air from either country.

Other countries just removed from Eire’s Green List are Cyprus, Malta, Monaco and San Marino.

The only countries remaining on the Green List are Estonia, Finland, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Slovakia and perhaps surprisingly Italy.