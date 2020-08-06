Germany Opens Safe Travel Corridors with Turkey as Spain’s Tourism Rates Dwindle

Whilst Spain’s tourism rates dwindle, Germany has agreed to open safe travel corridors with Turkey. Turkey has successfully managed to eliminate Germany’s travel warning against them.

Local Turkish media, Touristik Aktuell, reports that the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already given permission for its citizens to travel to the main vacation destinations of the Ottoman country such as the areas of Antalya and Izmir, as well as Aydin and Mugla.

German authorities have explained that they have made this decision based on the low infection rate registered in the four regions during the last seven days, which has been below five per 100,000 inhabitants. Likewise, they have valued the fact that the Turkish country boasts of a “Safe Tourism” label which guarantees safe conditions for travellers in the context of the pandemic.

The agreement reached between the German Federal Government and Turkey establishes that all travellers who return from Turkey to the European country will have to present a test that proves that they are not infected by Covid-19, carried out, maximum 48 hours before the trip. It should be remembered that, since June, the Ottoman nation offers PCR tests to travellers at a cost of €15.