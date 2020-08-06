Fugitive Football Hooligan Found Hiding in Spain’s Costa del Sol

The National Police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga has found a fugitive who was wanted by the Serbian authorities. The detainee had a warrant for his arrest because he had previously assaulted a man during a football match in Serbia.

The hooligan was issued a European arrest warrant on behalf of Serbian authorities and was found hiding in Costa del Sol’s Mijas. More specifically, the Serb was found hiding in a house in urbanization in Mijas in which there was an indoor marijuana laboratory.

-- Advertisement --



Police officers also found and arrested his partner, another Serbian citizen, who is a personal friend of the fugitive. Whilst searching the home they found a high-end vehicle that had been stolen in Portugal.

The investigation in Spain was opened in May, when the officers learnt that this fugitive could be hiding in Spain. After intensive research, they found that he was living in an urbanization in Costa del Sol’s Mijas.

The man who was under investigation was ultimately arrested for the crimes of drug trafficking, vehicle theft and detention for extradition. According to information provided by the International Arrest Warrant, the fugitive assaulted a supporter of the opposing team in the Crvena Zvezda Stadium during a Serbian Cup soccer match.