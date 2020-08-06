Don’t let down guard on wildfire risk, Balearic government warns public

THE Balearic Island government has reminded the public to be on the alert for sparking off wildfires.

“Be active on prevention and exercise maximum caution”, regional Environment and Territory minister Miquel Mir urged citizens.

He reminded people that “we are currently in the month of the year with the highest risk”, and cautioned against “letting down your guard”, especially given the particularly high temperatures in recent weeks.

So far this year wildfires have affected a significantly smaller area of the Balearics than in 2019: 33.3 hectares by August 6 compared with just over 100 hectares by the same date last year.

But Mir made the point the difference was to a great extent down to the fact the archipelago has not suffered any one big major fire this year, like the 2019 blaze in Cala Tuent.

“The statistics can change from one day to the next”, he stressed.

He underlined the importance of residents doing their bit and “being proactive in implementing self-protection measures”, notably firebreaks, and especially for properties located between forest and urban areas.

The regional minister made the comments during a visit to the Son Bonet air base in Marratxi, one of four with the aerial resources of the department which he heads.