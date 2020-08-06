Delinquent youths blamed for wave of break-ins in Mallorca town

GUARDIA Civil have blamed delinquent youths for a wave of break-ins in Inca.

They have arrested two and are investigating another five who are underage on suspicion of forcing their way into a number of homes and businesses in the locality.

-- Advertisement --



The couple of detentions and investigations into two of the minors came after an Inca resident came across one trying to get inside a property while the others kept a lookout, and then a few days later found them trying the same thing.

When the owner went outside he discovered the gang had forced the padlock on his bike to nick it.

The same group of delinquents are reportedly believed responsible for hits on a home and a bar in the same street just hours earlier. Also that they had taken advantage of the lockdown to get into the establishment on various occasions to steal different stuff.

In the case of the other three minors under investigation, the Guardia have again linked them to break-ins of residential properties and businesses.

In one of the robberies the thieves got away with items with a combined value of more than €1,800.

The Guardia said the young robbers generally covered their faces to avoid being identified and went equipped with tools like levers and wrenches to force open doors.

The Guardia also said the investigation remained open and further arrests had not been ruled out.