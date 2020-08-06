BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Costa del Sol’s Marbella as a Young Man from Spain is Gravely Injured

A young man has been urgently transported to the Costa del Sol Hospital after being gravely injured in a shooting. The shooting occurred in Spain’s tourist hotspot, Marbella, and for now, no arrests have been made.

The 091 emergency services were alerted about the shooting at around 03:44 a.m. on Thursday as witnesses heard several gunshots. The National Police has now opened up a case to investigate the origin of this shooting in Marbella.

The young Spaniard was gravely injured by the shooting and his life is in danger. He has been taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella and hopefully the police can continue investigating the matter.

An updated article will be published when more information is released.